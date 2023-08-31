Skip to Content
Government-politics

Deschutes County commissioners consider asking voters to expand board from three to five seats

Deschutes County commissioners Phil Chang, Tony DeBone and Patti Adair
KTVZ file
Deschutes County commissioners Phil Chang, Tony DeBone and Patti Adair
By
Published 11:35 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners Tony DeBone, Phil Chang and Patti Adair plan to hold a public hearing on Monday, Sept. 18 as part of the process to decide whether to ask voters if they want to expand the board of commissioners from the current three to five seats.

According to Chang, commissioners don't have to do a comprehensive home rule charter process in order to expand the board to five seats. A single-topic ballot measure – similar to the single topic non-partisan Commissioner ballot measure last year - could be placed on the ballot, instead of a more extensive home rule charter measure.

An expansion to five seats overall conceivably could see the Democrat side of the board take the majority, as Republican commissioners DeBone and Adair currently hold a 2-1 majority on the board. Of course, an expansion also could see the Republican majority get an even firmer hold on the policy-making board.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is meeting with Chang and Adair today, and will have a report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

Article Topic Follows: Government-politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Mayfield

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content