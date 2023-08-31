Deschutes County commissioners consider asking voters to expand board from three to five seats

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners Tony DeBone, Phil Chang and Patti Adair plan to hold a public hearing on Monday, Sept. 18 as part of the process to decide whether to ask voters if they want to expand the board of commissioners from the current three to five seats.

According to Chang, commissioners don't have to do a comprehensive home rule charter process in order to expand the board to five seats. A single-topic ballot measure – similar to the single topic non-partisan Commissioner ballot measure last year - could be placed on the ballot, instead of a more extensive home rule charter measure.

An expansion to five seats overall conceivably could see the Democrat side of the board take the majority, as Republican commissioners DeBone and Adair currently hold a 2-1 majority on the board. Of course, an expansion also could see the Republican majority get an even firmer hold on the policy-making board.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is meeting with Chang and Adair today, and will have a report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.