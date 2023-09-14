Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Bend campus dedicated, named for former Sheriff Les Stiles

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office main campus was dedicated Wednesday and formally named the Les Stiles Justice Center in honor of the county’s seventh sheriff, who died Jan. 6 at his home in Caldwell, Idaho.

Stiles’ wife, Carol, and other family members were on hand for the dedication ceremony held Wednesday morning, as Sheriff Shane Nelson and others spoke of Stiles' leadership, friendship and strong role in the agency’s significant progress during his tenure as the sheriff, from 2001-2007.

Stiles oversaw accreditation of the sheriff’s office, the second in the state to do so at the time. He also started the popular “Shop with a Cop” program and with his wife founded the agency’s Central Oregon Partnerships for Youth program, which trains volunteer mentors for children with incarcerated parents.

“His service had a significant positive impact on the future of our office and service to our community,” the sheriff’s office said.

Nelson told those on hand, "He ensured a professional and proactive sheriff's office by his actions. Our office and community are better because of his service as sheriff. I miss him."