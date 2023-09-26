Rock-crushing operations underway at quarry SE of Bend for Forest Service road, parking lot projects

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Rock-crushing operations for Forest Service projects are underway at the Lunabess Quarry, located about 3 1/2 miles southeast of Bend, the agency said Tuesday.

Current operations occurring in Lunabess Quarry include site preparation, drilling, blasting and rock crushing. The work is anticipated to last through the middle of November.

Forest Service Road 1810-200, which leads into the quarry, will be closed during this work, due to heavy machinery moving in and out of the area. All other roads in the Bessie Butte area will remain open during this work. However, the agency said the public should be aware of heavy equipment and trucks moving in and around the area.

Blasting operations are expected to occur in early October. During blasting operations, a temporary area closure will be implemented, to provide for public safety. Boundary markers for the closure will be set out.

The crushed rock will be used for road surfacing and repair work on Forest Service roadways and parking lots.

For more information, contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at (541) 383-5300.