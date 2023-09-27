Sunset Cove Day Use Area to close temporarily for new restroom installation

CRESCENT, Ore. (KTVZ) — Beginning Tuesday, October 10, the Sunset Cove Day Use Area will temporarily close during the installation of a new CXT restroom facility within the Sunset Cove Campground. This closure is tentatively scheduled to last through the following day, October 11.

The existing toilet will be removed from the upper loop of the Sunset Cove Campground on October 2. While the exiting toilet is being removed, the upper loop of the campground will be closed until the installation process is completed for the new CXT facility.

The upper loop in the campground and the Sunset Cove Day Use Area are slated to reopen October 12.

For more information, please contact the Crescent Ranger District at (541)433-3200.