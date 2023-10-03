Public comments sought on proposed updates to state parks exclusion rules; hearing set for Oct. 30

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is accepting public comment on proposed updates to the rules for excluding individuals from Oregon State Parks who commit violations, including endangering the safety of visitors and staff (OAR 736-010-0020 and 736-021-0040).

The Exclusion Rule Advisory Committee, which includes representatives from the mental health community, attorneys, agency safety staff and park hosts, developed a set of recommendations to update the exclusion rules during a series of three public meetings.

The proposed updates will clarify the process for excluding individuals from Oregon State Parks who commit rule violations that endanger the safety of visitors, staff or park resources; provide clear information on how excluded individuals may request an appeal and how the appeals will be processed.

OPRD is accepting comments until 5 p.m. Nov. 3, and they can be made online, at a public hearing, in writing or via email:

Online: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/pages/PRP-rulemaking.aspx

Mail: OPRD Department, attn: Katie Gauthier, 725 Summer St NE, Suite C, Salem OR 97301

Email: OPRD.Publiccomment@oprd.oregon.gov

Virtual Public Hearing: 2 p.m. Oct. 30. Must register in advance to receive conference link. Register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eWNdOpNMSlqyK1hWS2RExg

Individuals who require special accommodations for the meeting should contact Helena Kesch at least three days in advance of the meeting at Helena.KESCH@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-881-4637.