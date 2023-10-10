$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Mill City, $150,000 ticket sold in Bend as jackpot soars to $1.725 billion

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Mill City as the jackpot grows to the second largest Powerball jackpot in history – an estimated $1.725 billion for Wednesday night’s drawing.

Oregon players also had three smaller tier wins in Monday’s drawing. They include the following:

$150,000 – Bend

$50,000 – Medford

$50,000 – Eugene

Since the current jackpot run up began on July 22, Oregon has produced a total of $7.1 million in winning Powerball prizes. This is the first time two consecutive jackpot runs have produced billion dollar jackpots in the Powerball game.

“Record-breaking Powerball jackpots create excitement, and it’s especially satisfying when we see significant, smaller prizes going to players across Oregon,” said Oregon Lottery Player Services Manager Heidi Quiring. “From trips to cars, our winners come in with dreams about how to spend their prize.”

Approximately a third of sales from the game will be returned to state beneficiaries to support economic development, education, veteran services, state parks and more.

Retailers who sell lottery tickets also earn commissions from the boost in ticket sales and bonus payments for lower tier wins. For instance, an Oregon retailer who sells a $1 million ticket would earn a $10,000 bonus.

Powerball is a multi-state jackpot operated by 44 states, plus the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The largest prize won in Oregon was a $340 million jackpot in 2005.

The Oregon Lottery recommends that you always sign the back of your ticket to ensure you can claim your prize. In the event of winning a jackpot, players should consult with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for their winnings. Players have a year to claim their prize.

Since the Oregon Lottery began selling tickets on April 25, 1985, it has earned nearly $15.5 billion for economic development, public education, outdoor school, state parks, veteran services, and watershed enhancements. For more information on the Oregon Lottery visit www.oregonlottery.org.