Oregon’s public defender shortage continues, despite added state funding, with no quick resolution in sight

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- The state of Oregon has been battling a worsening public defender shortage, and now it's at a tipping point, many involved believe. Over 2,000 people facing criminal charges in Oregon are without a public defender, due to not being able to afford one and the state not having enough public defenders to cover the need.

Those awaiting trial are either held in custody for longer than necessary, or released. For many of those who work as public defenders, the workload and hours are too much, because of the shortage.

A recent lawsuit in Washington County alleged that defendants' constitutional rights are being violated, by being withheld a public defender. The federal judge overseeing the case ruled that defendants must be released after not having a lawyer for 10 days.

The state has now allocated $100 million to hire more attorneys.

Isabella Warren is reaching out to the Oregon ACLU and local public defenders to learn how the shortage is affecting Deschutes County, and what the outlook is for for any progress toward solving the situation. Her report is coming up tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

Isabella Warren

Isabella Warren is a Multimedia Journalist for NewsChannel 21.

