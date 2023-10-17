Skip to Content
Bentz, Chavez-DeRemer split on vote to make Jim Jordan speaker; both decry 8 GOP colleagues for ousting McCarthy

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Oregon’s two Republicans in the U.S. House, Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Cliff Bentz, were split in Tuesday’s first-ballot vote on whether to make Rep. Jim Jordan the next House speaker, but both issued statements also decrying the eight GOP colleagues who voted to oust Kevin McCarthy and created the stalemate.

Jordan fell well short of winning the speaker's gavel on the first ballot Tuesday; a second vote is planned Wednesday morning.

Bentz, R-2nd District, had said Monday he planed to vote for Jordan for the third time in a week, and posted this statement on his Facebook page:

Chavez-DeRemer, R-5th District, also posted her own views on Facebook before Tuesday's vote:

