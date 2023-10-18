Skip to Content
Government-politics

Deschutes and Ochoco national forests to accept 2024 seasonal hiring applications Oct. 26-Nov. 8

U.S. Forest Service
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Seasonal positions for the 2024 field and fire season on the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and Crooked River National Grassland open for application October 26, and run through November 8, on USAJobs.gov.

Positions have tentative start dates ranging from mid-April to mid-June 2024. The positions include specialties such as fire, recreation, wildlife, botany, archaeology, timber and visitor services. 

Applications must be submitted through USAJobs.gov to be considered. Applicants are encouraged to create a USAJobs.gov profile in advance to save time once the hiring process opens.

For a list of open positions and announcement numbers for the Deschutes National Forest, applicants can visit fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/about-forest/jobs. For a list of open positions and announcement numbers for the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland, applicants can visit fs.usda.gov/main/ochoco/about-forest/jobs.

For questions about applying, please send an email to SM.FS.Des_TempHire@usda.gov. Visit the Forest Service Careers webpage to learn more about career opportunities, benefits, hiring events, and resources to help with the application process.

