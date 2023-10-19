Oregon, Idaho lawmakers meet in Baker City to discuss, get updates on the ‘Greater Idaho’ movement

(Update: Meeting held in Baker City; Breese-Iverson comments)

BAKER CITY, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Lawmakers from Oregon and Idaho met at the Geiser Grand Hotel in Baker City Thursday to get updates about the Greater Idaho movement and discuss potential next steps.

The Greater Idaho movement has become a popular topic for residents and officials alike in Central and Eastern Oregon, with most supporters feeling Idaho better represents the interest of the people in their part of the state than do Oregon lawmakers in Salem and Portland.

Voters in several Oregon counties have approved measures that require their county officials to discuss the proposal, though it would need approval by both states' lawmakers - and Congress - to actually happen.

State Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, a Republican from Prineville, met with Idaho state representatives Judy Boyle, a Republican from Washington County, and Barbara Ehardt, a Republican from Twin Falls. Earlier this year, the Idaho House of Representatives passed Ehardt’s bill to start discussing the movement with Oregon officials. Thursday's meeting is the first of those planned discussions.

Mike McCarter, the leader of the movement, said, “We thank Rep. Breese-Iverson for participating in the conversation.”

Breese-Iverson said, “Over the last three years, the Greater Idaho movement has won in twelve of the 12 Eastern Oregon counties that have voted on this issue. As a state representative, I have a duty and responsibility to have conversations that could potentially better my constituents.”

“It is clear: People in Central and Eastern Oregon do not align with all the values of those in Portland and Eugene," the lawmaker added. "Is Greater Idaho the answer? I am not sure, but I am willing to turn over all the rocks possible, for the land and people I love.”

Back in June, the Crook County Court voted to place a non-binding question about the Greater Idaho proposal on the county’s May 2024 ballot. On the ballot, the measure will read, "Should Crook County represent that its citizens support efforts to move the Idaho state border to include Crook County?"

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield plans to speak with Rep. Ehardt, as well as some Central Oregon residents for their thoughts on the movement. He'll air his report Friday night at Five on NewsChannel 21.