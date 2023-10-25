Oregon Dept. of Revenue call center to close Thursday morning for staff training

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Department of Revenue’s Taxpayer Services Call Center will be closed for staff training starting at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 26 and will reopen for calls at 1 p.m.

The agency’s Payment Center in Salem and regional office front desks around the state will remain open to walk-in customers and secure drop boxes are available for taxpayers to deliver any necessary payments or documents at each regional office. Regional office locations can be found on our website.

The Department of Revenue website and Revenue Online will remain available. The agency continues to expand features available through Revenue Online, allowing customers to conduct transactions online. Individuals can view letters sent to them by the department, initiate appeals, make payments, and submit questions. Visit Revenue Online to learn more.

To get tax forms, check the status of your refund, or make payments, visit www.oregon.gov/dor or email questions.dor@oregon.gov. You can also call 800-356-4222 toll-free from an Oregon prefix (English or Spanish) or 503-378-4988 in Salem and outside Oregon. For TTY (hearing or speech impaired), we accept all relay calls.