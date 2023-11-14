Oregon reps Chavez-DeRemer, Bentz split on Mayorkas impeachment referral vote — but both want him out

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., voted to voted with the slim majority Monday to refer a resolution to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the House Homeland Security Committee, but Rep. Lori Chavez-Deremer voted with most Republicans against the move.

However, they both want him out of office, and Chavez-DeRemer has called for his resignation.

The final vote was 209-201 in favor of the referral, with Bentz among eight Republicans voting with Democrats in their effort to not kill the resolution, but let the committee of jurisdiction continue their investigation.

Still, in a statement Chavez-DeRemer's office provided Tuesday to NewsChannel 21 and a news release statement from Bentz, it's clear both want lawmakers want their colleagues to impeach Mayorkas, as Republicans have long sought over his handling of the Department of Homeland Security and the US border with Mexico.

Bentz's statement, in full:

“There is no question that Secretary Mayorkas has failed to carry out his duties as cabinet secretary and has put the America people at serious and decades long risk. His implementation of the Biden border policies has resulted in the worst mass illegal migration into the United States that we have ever experienced. As a member of the House Judiciary Committee, I have twice had the opportunity to personally question Secretary Mayorkas regarding his failure to protect our country.

"The bottom line is this, I actually want to impeach AND convict the guy, not just impeach. Last night's resolution had not gone through the regular order committee process and thus gave a political out to the Senate.

"I will continue to do all that I can to hold Secretary Mayorkas responsible for his absolute failure to protect the American People. I will support conducting the impeachment process in a manner that maximizes our opportunity have Mayorkas face trial in the Senate, and prevents the Democrats from arguing that we failed to follow the Constitution, failed to follow regular order, and failed to properly develop the facts,” Bentz concluded.

Here is Chavez-DeRemer's statement, provided upon request by NewsChannel 21:

“I voted against referring the Mayorkas impeachment resolution to committee because I support bringing this matter to the House floor for consideration immediately.

"As Secretary of Homeland Security, Mayorkas is tasked with protecting and strengthening U.S. national security. Under his leadership, there have been 1.7 million instances of illegal immigrants successfully evading Border Patrol agents.

"This past fiscal year, 169 individuals on the terrorist watch list were apprehended trying to cross the border – the most on record.

"Total fentanyl seizures increased 88 percent over last fiscal year, yet federal officials estimate they are only able to seize 5-10 percent of illegal drugs that are smuggled across the border.

"He has lost the confidence of the American people by failing to carry out the most important responsibility of his office, and even though he hasn’t been impeached, he should do the right thing and resign.”