Skip to Content
Government-politics

ODOT again removing Bend Parkway camps as Central Oregon’s homeless face the reality of another cold winter

ODOT was back at Truman Avenue and the Bend Parkway on Wednesday, removing homeless campsites as it did in August
KTVZ file
ODOT was back at Truman Avenue and the Bend Parkway on Wednesday, removing homeless campsites as it did in August
By
Published 11:50 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The homeless in Central Oregon are preparing for another long, cold winter, but with the constant need to move and a return of freezing temperatures, this season isn't easy to get through.

On Wednesday, ODOT began cleaning up and removing a homeless camp in its right of way off the Bend Parkway (Highway 97), near Truman Avenue.

Dylan Anderman is at the scene, talking to people at the camp about the winter ahead and where they will go. His report is coming up tonight on News Channel 21 at Five.

Article Topic Follows: Government-politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dylan Anderman

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content