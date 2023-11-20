A holiday reminder: Get you and your loved ones covered during health insurance open enrollment

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The holidays are dedicated to gathering, gratitude and cherishing our loved ones, but it’s also essential to consider their health and well-being. As the holiday season begins, now is the perfect time to make sure all your loved ones are covered by enrolling in a quality health insurance plan at OregonHealthCare.gov from November 1, 2023, to January 16, 2024.

Here are three things Oregonians can share with their loved ones about Marketplace health insurance plans this holiday season:

OregonHealthCare.gov offers quality health plans designed to meet all basic needs and more, including preventative care, ​​reproductive health services, chiropractic, acupuncture and mental health services.

With numerous plan options available, the Marketplace offers free, local support for comparing and choosing a plan. Insurance agents and community partners statewide provide local, one-on-one assistance at no charge, available virtually and over the phone.

Experts can also help to identify financial assistance options and cost savings eligibility, as part of the free support they offer. 80% of enrollees seeking financial help qualified in 2023.

"As families and friends gather, it brings to the forefront the value of ensuring the health and well-being of every member of our community. We can all care for those who matter most to us with a quality health plan,” says Chiqui Flowers, director of the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace. "We understand that health insurance can be complex, which is why we offer free, step-by-step guidance. With our extensive network of partners across the state, we're fully equipped to offer both in-person and virtual support, ensuring that individuals and their families find a plan to meet their needs at any stage of life.”

As families in Oregon and across the country continue to grapple with financial challenges, there are options available to help identify coverage within their budget, potentially at a price point lower than their current insurance. For example, an insurance plan that may be more affordable than employer-provided coverage. To determine eligibility for a more affordable plan through the Marketplace, visit orhim.info/ESIcoverage.

In the spirit of the holidays, commit to safeguarding your family’s well-being. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to secure health coverage for all family members. Visit OregonHealthCare.gov to get started.

###

The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, a part of state government, helps people get health insurance when they do not have job-based coverage, and do not qualify for the Oregon Health Plan or another program. The Marketplace is the state-level partner to HealthCare.gov. For more information, go to OregonHealthCare.gov.