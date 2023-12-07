Bureau of Land Management hiring 100 paid student interns this summer; application period underway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Are you a student looking to kickstart a career in civil service? Are you looking for a fun, fulfilling way to spend your summer?

During the next couple of weeks, the federal Bureau of Land Management is hiring at least 100 paid student interns across the country, some of them right here in the Pacific Northwest. Come work with us! Job applications will be open on USAjobs.gov from December 8 through December 18. Don’t miss the opportunity!

Leaders from BLM Oregon/Washington will host two Zoom workshops to help students navigate the application process.

“Applying for a job with the federal government is a little different than applying for other jobs,” said Amanda Roberts, BLM Prineville District Manager. “I’m excited to help students from our community get involved!”

Roberts will provide an hour-long presentation on building federal resumes. There will also be approximately 30 minutes available for workshop attendees to ask questions. The two webinars will cover the same content. The first webinar will be recorded and posted to YouTube: (https://www.youtube.com/user/BLMOREGON).

The workshops will take place on:

Saturday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.

(register here: https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_bRLEkvirQRGj8O-b4g1dsw)

(register here: https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_bRLEkvirQRGj8O-b4g1dsw) Thursday, Dec. 14 at 4 p.m.

(register: https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_2w2NwSRJR6y_TX7GDVC0_Q)

Students will get the most out of the workshop if they already have an account on USAjobs.gov. Anyone 16 years or older and enrolled or soon to be enrolled in school is eligible to apply.

The American people rely on the BLM to care for their public land, and BLM leaders are committed to building a team that represents all of America.

“Civil service has been a fulfilling and meaningful career for me,” said Roberts. “Our ultimate goal is to give that same opportunity to the next generation.”

Internships are available in a variety of career fields and functions, including:

• Civil engineering

• Public affairs

• Information technology

• Survey

• Administration

• Land law examiner

• Natural resources

• Land surveyor

• Wildland fire

• Geographic information systems

• Human resources

• Grant management

• Contracting

• Budget

• Environment protection

All currently open BLM jobs in Oregon and Washington are listed on USAjobs at this link: https://www.usajobs.gov/Search/Results?l=Oregon&l=Washington&a=IN05&hp=public&p=1

-BLM-

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.