Oregon State Hospital taking corrective steps by deadline to head off Medicare termination after patient’s escape

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State Hospital is developing a corrective action plan to submit to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) by Dec. 21, following a report that finds the hospital deficient in response to recent issues related to secure medical transport of patients who require Secure Transport Restraints (STRs).

CMS surveyors visited OSH in September and October after a patient’s unauthorized leave. At the time, OSH worked closely with CMS and successfully implemented corrective actions to remove an “immediate jeopardy” finding. OSH has been waiting on the final CMS report and its comprehensive findings.

The CMS report sent to OSH leadership late Monday afternoon identifies areas of deficiencies related to patient rights to care in a safe environment. These deficiencies reflect opportunities for improvements in training, policies, quality assurance and governance processes.

Many of the findings are already being addressed and OSH convened a workgroup earlier Tuesday to begin developing additional corrective actions to address the CMS findings. The workgroup includes OSH staff representatives from nursing, communications, clinical disciplines, security, staff training, technology services, and standards and compliance teams.

“The safety of patients, staff and the public is our number one priority at Oregon State Hospital and we are taking immediate measures to ensure we meet the CMS requirements and continue to keep patients, staff and the public safe and secure,” said OSH Superintendent Dolly Matteucci.

CMS asked OSH to respond with a plan of correction by Dec. 21.

Within 90 days, OSH faces potential termination of its Medicare agreement with CMS. That termination date is March 10, 2024. This termination can be averted by correction of the deficiencies, through submission of an acceptable plan of correction and verification of compliance.