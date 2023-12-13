Deschutes DA, commissioners discuss proposals to tackle addiction crisis, deal with Measure 110

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels met with county commissioners Wednesday morning to discuss an 11-point proposal by Oregon DAs, sheriffs, police chiefs and cities to address the crisis in drug addiction and needed changes to the voter-approved Measure 110.

Gunnels received a generally warm reaction to the public safety officials' proposals, and toward the end, Commissioner Phil Chang suggested they draft a letter of support to lawmakers who will consider these and other changes during their "short" season early next year.

The first item on the list, and the one that Gunnels said was “directly on point” regarding the measure’s much-criticized flaws, is to again make possession of smaller amounts of hard drugs a Class A misdemeanor, rather than a ticket (violation), with the goal of getting more people into treatment.

“Recriminalization,” as the DA put it, should bring a “significant improvement in public safety,” along with changes such as a fix for case law that will target drug dealing by redefining the crime of “possession with intent to distribute,” based on federal statute, helping law enforcement better do their job and impose stiffer penalties.

Commissioner Tony DeBone told Gunnels, “I appreciate the simplicity and clarity of these proposals.”

Some also align with other efforts now in play, such as recommendations from Gov. Tina Kotek and a Portland task force that include to recriminalize public drug use.

Others pose funding challenges, such as the need to invest far more in things like specialty/treatment courts, such as the now-shelved Deschutes County Drug Court that all involved said was very successful, but ran into staffing and other challenges, including their cost.

The proposals also would allow police to initiate up to 72-hour “welfare holds” for intoxicated people, which in turn will mean the need for more stabilization centers, rather than burden jails or hospitals further.

The full set of proposals can be viewed below – and no one speaking Wednesday said it would be easy or cheap to accomplish.

Chang said the issues with meeting the need for more residential treatment centers is “more of an investment problem than a land use problem.”

DeBone thanked Gunnels for his involvement and said it’s now up to lawmakers to take up and debate the proposals. Having attended a meeting in Portland on Monday, he said, “This is a high priority for everyone.”

Chang agreed: “It is time for the Legislature to take action.”

“This is a comprehensive bundle that I can see, with all of these pieces, doing a lot of good,” he continued. “But if people cherry-pick, want to do this thing or that thing, they could end up doing things that have perverse negative consequences. We need to stress that all of these pieces need to move forward."

“A couple are massive investments,” he acknowledged. “But we’re saying these are necessary investments to get a handle on this crisis. … I think we’re talking about tens of millions of dollars at the local level, much less the state level.”

Chang also noted the state already had “inadequate drivers to get people into treatment and inadequate treatment capacity” before Measure 110 ever arose. “Now, still, this Legislature could turn the dial more on drivers to get people into treatment and treatment capacity.”

Commissioner Patti Adair was not at Wednesday's meeting, but DeBone noted that she was quoted as having moved from the camp of repealing Measure 110 to reforming it.

Dylan Anderman was at Wednesday’s meeting and will have more in a report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

You can watch the meeting here: