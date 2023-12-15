Senator Wyden to kick off 2024 with Jan. 3 Madras town hall, start of seven-county swing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Senator Ron Wyden announced Friday that he will begin his 2024 town hall schedule with seven in-person town halls the first week of January in Jefferson, Sherman, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Baker and Malheur counties.

Heading into these initial town halls of the new year, Wyden has held a total of 1,065 town halls throughout Oregon in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.

“I’m very much looking forward to starting 2024 with these open-to-all town halls in the ongoing spirit of the ‘Oregon Way’ where anybody can ask questions, share opinions and suggest ideas,” Wyden said. “Heading into a new congressional year, these open-to-all town halls are especially timely because Oregonians in these counties can help shape legislative priorities for the next 12 months and beyond.”

The schedule for the upcoming town halls is as follows: