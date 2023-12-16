Merkley, colleagues defend practice of prescribed burns, say they reduce threat of catastrophic wildfires

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., and Montana Senator Steve Daines led 15 of their colleagues in a bipartisan letter to Biden administration officials urging the continued use of prescribed fires to protect communities from the negative impacts of catastrophic wildfires.

“For decades, western states have faced smoke filled summers that harm vulnerable populations, degrade the enjoyment of the outdoors, and weaken the economic vitality of communities that support outdoor recreation industries. Prescribed fire is a proven method to reduce risk of catastrophic wildfire and the associated smoke from the mega-fires confronting our communities today. […] Prescribed fires cause a small amount of smoke at a predictable time and in a more controlled manner, which is far preferable to the large and unpredictable smoke of catastrophic wildfires,” the senators wrote.

On November 8th, the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of the Interior, Department of Agriculture and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance collaboration to protect communities from the negative impacts of wildfire smoke.

"Complex and technical regulations continue to limit the use of prescribed fires, which produce far less smoke than wildfires and can be planned when wind is blowing away from communities," Merkley's news release Thursday stated.

Joining Merkley and Daines in sending this letter are Senators Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Laphonza Butler (D-Calif.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.).

Full text of the letter to the EPA, DOI, USDA and the CDC can be found HERE.