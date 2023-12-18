City of Bend seeks developers for four pieces of property at Juniper Ridge, along SE Ninth Street

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend said Monday it's currently soliciting proposals through a request for proposal process from qualified development teams for the purchase and development of four pieces of property at two locations: Juniper Ridge and SE Ninth Street.

The first location is at Juniper Ridge, where two parcels (one approximately 75 acres in size, the other about 20 acres in size) are available for commercial and industrial uses.

The second location is along SE Ninth Street, where two parcels, totaling about 3.4 acres in size, are available for a new housing development.

Information and other documentation are available online at bendoregon.gov/real-estate. Proposals for both locations are due by 4 p.m. PST, Jan. 31, 2024.

Juniper Ridge Development Opportunity:

On Dec. 6, the Bend City Council declared about 200 acres within the Juniper Ridge Overlay Zone as surplus and directed staff to offer the properties for sale through a competitive bid/request for proposal (RFP) process to promote new infrastructure development and future commercial and industrial uses.

The Juniper Ridge Overlay Zone is an area designated for the purpose of promoting economical, sustainable and reasonable growth, that encourage employment based commercial and industrial uses consistent with the 2016 Bend Comprehensive Plan.

New development in the Overlay Zone is intended to attract and retain targeted employment sectors that are projected to grow, and continue to move toward a more diversified economy that provides professional services, high-skilled manufacturing, high-tech and other higher-than-median wage jobs.

SE Ninth Street Land Surplus:

On Dec. 6, 2023, the Bend City Council declared the approximately 3.4-acre site near the intersection of SE Glenwood Drive and SE Ninth Street as surplus and directed staff to offer the properties for sale through a competitive bid/request for proposal (RFP) process with the intent of developing the property as rental and owner-occupied housing.

Upon the sale of the property, the use of the property will be limited to rental and owner-occupied housing, including transitional housing services, and a covenant restricting the use will be filed and recorded with Deschutes County.

Allowable residential uses as rental and owner-occupied housing include:

Single-unit detached dwelling

Accessory dwelling units

Manufactured homes on individual lots

Townhomes

Duplex

Triplex

Quadplex

Micro-units

Cottage housing development

Cottage cluster development

Single Room Occupancy

