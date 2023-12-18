Petition drive underway to stop new parolee, sex offender transitional housing in SE Bend triplex

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- A petition created by southeast Bend residents is aiming to stop the establishment of a transitional housing complex for adult parolees and registered sex offenders at a triplex on Southeast Wilson Avenue.

Ashley Schreiber is part of an online Facebook group pushing to move the housing location. In an email to county commissioners, She focused on the proximity of the housing to neighborhood schools and parks.

"The proposed site is just 650 feet away from Kiwanis Park. Neighboring properties are filled with families and kids," she wrote. "Additionally, the site's broader vicinity to four parks and Bend High School where students walk daily, adds to the heightened risks posed by housing felons and sex offenders in our neighborhood."

"The proximity is alarming: Bend High School .59 miles Bear Creek Elementary .65 miles Silver Rail Elementary School .67 miles Kiwanis Park .12 miles Jaycee Park .41 miles Juniper Park .84 miles Larkspur Park .82 miles Stone Creek Park .71 miles Ponderosa park .58 miles away. This is not the right place and the county should seriously consider the neighborhood's concerns."

Deschutes County Adult Parole & Probation received a grant of just over $1 million under a state emergency order to purchase a four-plus bedroom property to shelter “male justice-involved individuals” – those who have a restriction on contact with minors or who have to register as a sex offender.

County commissioners recently approved the property purchase and an agreement operation of the facility by Oregon City-based organization, Free on the Outside.

