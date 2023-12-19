Chavez-DeRemer, Problem Solvers Caucus endorse bill to improve child care access for police officers

WASHINGTON (KTVZ), D.C. – Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) recently joined her colleagues on the Problem Solvers Caucus to endorse H.R. 2722, the Providing Child Care for Police Officers Act.

The bipartisan legislation seeks to combat the recent rise in law enforcement resignations and retirements by addressing the need for reliable child care. Law enforcement officers often work nontraditional hours, and accessible child care is a critical need for officers and their families.

“I’m proud to support the bipartisan Providing Child Care for Police Officers Act. Our brave men and women in blue put their lives on the line to protect our communities, and they deserve to have reliable access to affordable child care. I’ll continue working on policies that support current law enforcement officers and encourage more people to join the field,” Chavez-DeRemer said.

The proposed grant pilot program outlined in the legislation would operate under the Child Care Development Block Grant Program to fund the establishment of local law enforcement child care facilities throughout the country. Expanded child care options will aid the recruitment and retention of exceptional officer candidates at a time when law enforcement agencies have fewer employees than they did five years ago.

The bill is supported by the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO).

Full text of the bill is available HERE.

The Problem Solvers Caucus, which is co-chaired by Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) and Josh Gottheimer (NJ-05), has 64 members evenly split between Republicans and Democrats.