Jacqueline ‘Jacque’ Buchanan named Forest Service Pacific Northwest regional forester

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – USDA Forest Service Chief Randy Moore announced Wednesday the appointment of Jacqueline “Jacque” Buchanan as the Regional Forester for the Pacific Northwest Region, effective January 14, 2024.

As Regional Forester, Buchanan will oversee management of 16 National Forests, two National Scenic Areas, a National Grassland, and two National Volcanic Monuments within the states of Oregon and Washington.

"Jacque’s diverse and rich experience in the Forest Service, including her time as Deputy Regional Forester in the Rocky Mountain Region, makes her the ideal leader for the Region. Her dedication to conservation and land management, combined with her exceptional leadership strength, makes her well fit to address the opportunities and challenges in the Pacific Northwest,” said Randy Moore, Forest Service Chief. “Her commitment to collaboration and her skill in engaging diverse groups are key strengths and she is the right person at the right time to lead the Pacific Northwest Region."

Buchanan has served in the U.S. Department of Agriculture for more than 33 years. For the past eight, she has served as a Deputy Regional Forester for the Rocky Mountain Region. She has experience at all levels within the Forest Service and has worked for the Forest Service Washington Office, as a Regional Director, as a Forest Supervisor, and in various recreation, forest health, and fire management roles.

"I’m deeply honored and excited to serve our communities and the diverse ecosystems in the Pacific Northwest,” said Buchanan. "I look forward to leading the region's work to address climate change and the wildfire crisis, and to take advantage of opportunities for meaningful conservation with the regional team to support the needs of local communities."

﻿Buchanan will begin the position in January 2024 and succeeds Acting Regional Forester Liz Berger who will return to her permanent position as a Deputy Regional Forester for the Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region. Berger has served as Acting Regional Forester since April 2023 following the retirement of Regional Forester Glenn Casamassa.

