Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer visits NewsChannel 21, reflects on her first year in office

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer is nearing the end of her first year in Congress and paid a visit Thursday to NewsChannel 21 to reflect on the highs and lows of a dramatic year on Capitol Hill.

Chavez-DeRemer defeated Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner for the newly drawn Fifth District House seat a year ago and faces a contested race again in 2024.

She stopped by for an interview with Isabella Warren. Here's some of what she shared: We have also included below her full 17-minute interview.

So this is your first year in Congress. How has it been?

"Great! And people will say, 'Come on -- it's so much travel, it's so much back and forth. But you know, when we run for office, we know the job that we're getting into. And I think it's been great!"

What are ways that the federal government can help with the homelessness crisis that is happening in the state?

"We know that that people will experience and experience homelessness sometimes, often youth. There's a high drug addiction in this state. Mental health crisis is real. And we have to address this how we can get our funding back here, in order to support of housing, transitional housing."

What are your thoughts on Measure 110? Do you think it should be repealed? Is there any other addiction efforts that you think could be better than measure 110?

"Well, certainly it's not just me who believes 110 has been a failure, quite frankly. But we need to come up with a solution. I've asked the governor to repeal this, or partial repeal. That's what the voters want. It's been shown in polling. Enough's enough. So I'm looking forward to working with her office. I'm looking forward to working with local elected (officials) to to get it handled, because people are suffering."

You voted in favor for this inquiry into President Biden. Tell me a little bit about why you voted for this impeachment inquiry and what you're hoping to come out of it?

"Yeah, the question there was some confusion about it. Was it an impeachment or the inquiry? It's just an inquiry, okay? I am not for the impeachment vote, as if it was to happen today. I think the answers need to be answered. And that's exactly what those committees are doing. And my colleagues are asking those questions."

I'd like to ask your opinion on abortion. I know it's a very divisive topic right now, especially in Congress. What is your stance on it?

"Yeah, it doesn't have to be divisive, or somebody's afraid to talk about it. You know, I'm a woman. I'm a mom. I've raised two girls. I know what it means to carry a life, but it's been brought back to the states. And that's what the Dobbs (Supreme Court) decision did. And it should be held within those states, and let the states decide and have access. So anything that comes to a federal level on the floor, I will refer back to the states."

And do you agree with how Oregon said it's handling that topic?

"Yeah, for sure. Oregon needs to decide what they want, that there's access. And they have codified that in law, that they want access to reproductive health care. And as long as Oregonians speak up about what they want, that's what I'll stand by."

Will you be coming back to Central Oregon any time soon? Can we expect you back here?

"Of course. It's part of my district. I think last this whole year, we have been here 10 or 12 times. I try to come home every weekend. When I look at the cases that we closed, 486 cases closed, $521,000 returned to Oregonians, 19,953 letters and emails sent to constituents, and 13 bills introduced in 175 bipartisan bills."