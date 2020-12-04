Early-morning fire heavily damages manufactured home NW of Madras

Jefferson County

Five residents escape, but one treated for smoke inhalation

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire early Friday morning heavily damaged a manufactured home northwest of Madras, and one of the five occupants was taken to the hospital with possible smoke inhalation, a Jefferson County fire official said.

Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 crews were dispatched around 4:40 a.m. and upon arrival found smoke billowing from the double-wide manufactured home on Northwest Columbia Drive, Deputy Chief Kasey Skaar said.

Firefighters made entry and quickly knocked down the blaze while performing ventilation, then performed extensive overhaul that had them on the scene for over three hours, Skaar said.

One of the five people in the house at the time of the fire was taken to St. Charles Madras for treatment of possible smoke inhalation, the fire official said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ten volunteer firefighters and five staff were called to the scene. The fire district was assisted by Jefferson County EMS and sheriff’s deputies, Skaar said.