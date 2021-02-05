Crooked River Ranch double-murderer dies in Ontario state prison

Jefferson County

Shot, killed two roommates in 2016; no details of 25-year-old's death released

ONTARIO, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Crooked River Ranch man sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatally shooting his two roommates nearly five years ago died Friday at Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario, the Oregon Department of Corrections reported.

Michell Julio Morris, who turned 25 a month ago, passed away in the prison’s infirmary, the agency said.

As with all in-custody deaths, Oregon State Police have been notified, and the state medical examiner will determine cause of death. No other details were released.

Morris entered state custody on March 24, 2017. Family members have been notified, the department said.

Morris, who admitted the killings, pleaded guilty in March of 2017 to two counts of aggravated murder and was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences. Other charges of aggravated murder, murder and unlawful use of a weapon were dismissed.

Morris was a longtime friend and roommate of the victims, Bailey Southwick, 19, and McKenzie Lyman, who were in a relationship and lived in the house on Sand Ridge Road where the shootings occurred on Feb. 26, 2016.

Morris told investigators the three had not been fighting or arguing before he walked out of his bedroom and shot Southwick as he sat on a couch, then Lyman as she came out of her bedroom.

Mitchell said he then threw the gun down, packed a bag and fled in a pickup to Salem. He stayed there overnight. He was arrested during a traffic stop the next morning.