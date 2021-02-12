Grant funds available to Jefferson County small cos., micro-enterprises

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact, through a grant from the City of Madras, is providing grants to small businesses and microenterprises located in Jefferson County that have been impacted by the COVID-19 public health crisis.



Grants awarded through the Small Business/Microenterprise Assistance program range from $2,500 to $20,000, depending on the number of low- and moderate-income jobs created and retained.



The intended outcome of the SBMA program is to avoid job loss caused by business closures related to social distancing by providing short-term working capital assistance to small businesses to enable retention of jobs held by low- and moderate-income persons.



The SBMA is intended to help businesses remain solvent through the crisis and be ready and able to rebuild and/or reopen; and to fill specific cash flow gaps in businesses in their efforts to scale down, reduce expenses, and take any additional defensive measures to survive the crisis.



Eligible applicants must demonstrate the ability to retain jobs of low- or moderate-income employees. To view eligibility requirements or apply for a business grant, visit https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/sbma-grant-program/