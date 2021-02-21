Police say Hwy. 26 drunk driver had .77 blood alcohol level

Jefferson County

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A driver and hit-and-run suspect crashed on Highway 26 Friday afternoon and was found to have a blood alcohol level of .77%, more than nine times the legal limit, police said.

Madras police reported a hit-and-run crash around 1 p.m. near the Plateau Travel Plaza in Madras, Warm Springs police said in a Facebook posting.

The vehicle was reported to be traveling toward Warm Springs. Officers found the vehicle and pulled over the driver, who they observed was highly intoxicated.

The driver then fled and led police on a short pursuit before crashing into a concrete barrier off the westbound lane, about a half-mile from the initial stop, officers said.

Along with the extremely high alcohol level, the driver had a suspended license for a misdemeanor-level DUII, police said.

The driver was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation. Officers said criminal charges are pending.

Warm Springs police also thanked ODOT, Oregon State Police, Madras police and Jefferson County sheriff's deputies for their assistance.