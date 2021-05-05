Skip to Content
Husband of woman killed in Hwy. 97-Bear Drive crash suing Jefferson County

Bear Drive, Eureka Lane, and Dover Lane needing updates

MADRAS, Ore, (KTVZ) -- Ron Adams of Portland is suing Jefferson County after his wife, Nadia Rankov Adams, was killed in a fatal car crash last August at the intersection of U.S. Highway 97 and Southwest Bear Drive south of Madras.

A northbound semi-truck hit two vehicles before hitting Rankov Adams' vehicle.

The intersection has gained public attention because of its danger. Officials say In the past four years, there have been 15 accidents, two of which were fatal.

ODOT has proposed closing the intersection, though strong criticism of that move was voiced by some area residents at a recent public meeting.

Carly Keenan is speaking with Ron Adams to learn more about what he wants to see done on that stretch of Highway 97, as well as a representative for ODOT to see what they plan to do about the intersection.

Her full report will be on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.

