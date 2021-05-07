Mikalson named Jefferson County ESD superintendent

Jefferson County

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Jefferson County Education Service District and the High Desert Education Service District announced this week that Shay Mikalson will serve as JCESD’s superintendent while also continuing in his current role as chief student success officer with High Desert Education Service District.

Mikalson brings 20 years of educational leadership experience to JCESD and served as superintendent for Bend-La Pine Schools for 5 years prior to joining HDESD in July 2020.

For nearly 50 years, the part-time JCESD superintendent position has been the shared responsibility of the Jefferson County School District 509-J superintendent. This year, the school board decided to split the position when JCSD 509-J announced that Superintendent Ken Parshall will be retiring in June and Jay Mathisen, currently the director of educational leadership at George Fox University, will take his place.

“It was a careful and thoughtful decision, and the timing was right for the 509-J board to explore a stand-alone superintendent,“ said JCESD Board Chair Jamie McLeod-Skinner. “We are excited to bring Shay’s leadership and expertise to our ESD and look forward to strengthening our partnership with our colleagues at High Desert ESD.”

According to HDESD Superintendent Paul Andrews, Mikalson will spend between 5-10 hours per week leading JCESD as he continues supporting all Central Oregon school districts with their implementation and evaluation of Oregon’s Student Success Act.

Mikalson also leads school improvement efforts for approximately 35,000 students throughout the High Desert Education Service District’s four component school districts: Crook County School District, Bend-La Pine Schools, Redmond School District, and Sisters School District.

“We are thrilled that Shay was interested in this position and that the Jefferson County ESD board selected him,” said Andrews. “He will be an excellent superintendent for JCESD, and he and I will work together to strengthen the work that our two ESDs do for the region. This is a win-win for HDESD, JCESD and our entire region.”

In this added role, Mikalson will be responsible for all JCESD operations, including policy development and financial oversight.

“Working together across our region is what defines all of my professional work,” said Mikalson. “My mission remains focused on building, implementing and investing in an education system that meets the diverse learning needs of every student and provides boundless opportunities that support individual student success.”

About High Jefferson County Education Service District

JCESD serves Ashwood School District, Black Butte School District, Culver School District, and Jefferson County School District 509-J as constituent districts. The component districts serve diverse communities across a large rural geographical area with nearly 35 qualified and long-term employees and has experienced directors in place. The local service plan is focused on providing special education services, technology services and technical support and coaching for The Student Investment Act implication within component districts.

About HDESD

HDESD is a regional support system that links school districts in Central Oregon to state and national education resource, helps districts minimize duplication of services, preserve their local budgets and receive special programs that might otherwise be unavailable to them. Serving Crook County School District, Bend-La Pine Schools, Redmond School District, Sisters School District and other smaller districts in the state, HDESD works to foster collaboration and ensure an equitable and excellent education for all children in the state.