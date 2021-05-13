Early-morning fire in Metolius destroys abandoned commercial building

Jefferson County

No injuries reported; cause under investigation

METOLIUS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire early Thursday morning destroyed an abandoned commercial building in Metolius, Jefferson County fire officials said.

Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 crews responded around 2:20 a.m. to the reported structure fire in the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue, arriving to find the structure engulfed in flames, Deputy Fire Chief Kasey Skaar said.

Firefighters employed defensive firefighting tactics to ensure the fire did not spread to any adjacent buildings or damage nearby power lines, the fire official said. A total of three staff firefighters and six volunteers responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, Skaar said.

Mutual-aid assistance was provided by the Madras Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County EMS, Redmond Fire & Rescue, the Office of the State Fire Marshal and Oregon State Police.