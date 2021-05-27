Metolius man jailed on attempted murder charge, accused of firing gunshots at Madras home

Jefferson County

At least 2 shots fired; no damage or injuries reported

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 38-year-old Metolius man was arrested on attempted murder and other charges by the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team as he left his home on Wednesday, accused of firing at least two gunshots toward a Madras home a day earlier, police said.

Madras police and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to a report of shots being fired in the 800 block of Southwest Third Street, Detective Sergeant Steve Webb said.

Witness and victim statements indicated someone visiting a home in the area had produced a handgun from the pickup truck he was in and fired at least two rounds toward a home, Webb said. No immediate property damage was observed and no one was injured, he added.

The suspect, identified as Cristobal Gomez-Tapia of Metolius, reportedly fled in a red pickup, heading north on Third Street.

Within an hour of the incident, sheriff’s deputies found the pickup truck abandoned on private property between Madras and Metolius, Webb said.

Police spent the next 24 hours trying to locate Gomez-Tapia and secured a search warrant for his home. Webb said because of the nature of the investigation and a firearm was involved, members of CERT, the region’s SWAT team, were activated.

Gomez-Tapia was arrested by CERT without incident shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday as he left his home, Webb said.

Webb told NewsChannel 21 it was not a random shooting, as he and the home's occupant "knew each other and have for at least a little bit of time."

A raid on the home turned up several guns and ammunition, along with seven ounces of methamphetamine and three ounces of heroin, some packaged for sale, as well as scales, the sergeant said.

Gomez-Tapia was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail and arraigned Thursday on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon and heroin and meth delivery. Court records show Judge Daina Vitolins set bail at $500,000 and set arraignment for next Wednesday on an expected grand jury indictment.

Webb said Madras police wanted to thank the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies that assisted in the investigation and arrest.