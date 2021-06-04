Jefferson County commissioners appoint Marc Heckathorn as new sheriff, succeeding Jim Adkins

Jefferson County

Heckathorn, currently undersheriff; will run for full term next May

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) --On Wednesday, Jefferson County commissioners unanimously selected Undersheriff Marc Heckathorn to replace retiring Sheriff Jim Adkins as the county's new sheriff, starting July 1.

Marc will be filling the remainder of Sheriff Adkins term and will run to retain the office on May 17, 2022. Marc was selected after a competitive application process that drew three applicants and public interview process involving two finalists (the other was sheriff's Corporal Jason Pollack). (Jackson County sheriff's Deputy Ian Lance also applied, but commissioners voiced a preference to choose a local candidate.)

Here's the rest of Heckathorn's statement on his appointment, in full:

Marc is a graduate from Madras High School class of 94 and has been working in law enforcement since 1996. Marc joined the Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy in January of 1999 and was hired full time as patrol deputy that fall. Marc was promoted to Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Captain, Jail Commander and has has been the Undersheriff overseeing all facets of the office since 2016. Marc possess all police and management certifications Oregon authorizes. Marc is a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy that is an intense 10 week leadership program held in Quantico Virginia. Marc has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and is married with two children ages 14 and 18.

Marc has spent thousands of hours volunteering in Jefferson County over his lifetime as a coach for soccer and little league, served as a counselor on the Madras City Council, served on various committees including the airport / industrial site committee, police advisory commission, Ambulance Service Area Advisory Committee, budget committees for the city of Madras, Deschutes Valley Water District, Jefferson County EMS, was on the citizen panel for the new Jefferson County 509-J Superintendent search, Jefferson County Cowdeo volunteer and much more.

Marc is proud of the office’s accomplishments, especially in equipping both our patrol and correction employees with body camera since 2019 and in hiring professional staff. In the short term Marc’s goals are to seek voter approval on the November ballot in support of the jail’s operation levy. The existing levy expires in June of 2022 and the new levy will provide much needed funding to continue to hold criminals accountable while providing both staff and inmates with a safe and secure environment to work and reside. Marc will be seen at local events and gatherings throughout the summer and fall drumming up support. A sheriff’s advisory committee is beginning to take shape and will help with the campaign.

Long term, Marc hopes to be elected in May of 2022 as sheriff for the next four years and during that time will focus on finding a permanent solution to funding the jail, instead of short term three to five year operating levies in favor of a permanent solution. Marc would like to increase uniformed patrol deputies to provide an increased presence throughout Jefferson County, which would allow for shorter response times to calls improving service and increasing traffic enforcement. Marc believes all of this is achievable and is excited and ready to hit the ground running.

Sheriff Adkins and soon to be Sheriff Marc Heckathorn both believe that law enforcement is a noble profession built on service and community trust. Marc looks forward in enhancing the many community partnerships we’ve created over the years and to reach out and create new ones throughout Jefferson County. “I’m committed to working with our community and our partner agencies and together we’ll continue making Jefferson County one of the best places in all of Oregon to work, recreate, and to raise a family in.”

Respectfully submitted by Marc Heckathorn, Undersheriff (Sheriff July 1, 2021).