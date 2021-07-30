Culver superintendent joins pushback over state’s mask requirement in schools

Jefferson County

Calls masks visual 'form of discrimination and inequality'

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Culver school superintendent told parents and the community Friday that the district will challenge the state's order that students and staff wear masks when classes resume this fall.

Here's her full letter posted on their website:

July 30, 2021

Dear Families,

Culver School District was extremely disappointed to learn yesterday that Governor Kate Brown

mandated masks for public schools for the upcoming school year. We believe it is our District’s role to

consider the full impact on safety, learning, and social development that masks have on children.

At our school board meeting last night we confirmed the following: