Culver superintendent joins pushback over state’s mask requirement in schools
Calls masks visual 'form of discrimination and inequality'
CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Culver school superintendent told parents and the community Friday that the district will challenge the state's order that students and staff wear masks when classes resume this fall.
Here's her full letter posted on their website:
July 30, 2021
Dear Families,
Culver School District was extremely disappointed to learn yesterday that Governor Kate Brown
mandated masks for public schools for the upcoming school year. We believe it is our District’s role to
consider the full impact on safety, learning, and social development that masks have on children.
At our school board meeting last night we confirmed the following:
- Children are medically, physically, and psychologically harmed by mask mandates.
- Masks are a form of discrimination & inequality that is visual, day after day. The students in
poverty have to use the school provided medical blue disposable masks, they do not have access
to the custom store-bought ones. This visually shows their economic status to everyone.
- No one at the State Level is talking about the psychological effects of masks and communication.
We saw negative effects daily on our campus.
- We never had an outbreak of any kind on campus from September to June. Cases that did
happen were from exposures outside of school and our parents were excellent at being
cautious, informing the school, and keeping their students home if there was even a hint of
illness. We trust them to do so again.
- We have an excellent partnership with the Jefferson County Health Department.
- Every decision needs to be given to families and we trust that they determine what they feel is
best for their child, both for masks and vaccines.
I will not tolerate any mandate that risks the safety, learning, or social development of our students.
Our district will do whatever it takes to retain the stance of local decision making and have masks be
optional, honoring each family’s wishes for their own student.
There will be more to come & we value our students, families, staff & community!
Sincerely,
Stefanie Garber
Elementary Principal & District Superintendent
