Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to offer first Citizens’ Academy

Jefferson County

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Academy is an 11-week program that will focus on educating participants on the day-to-day duties of a deputy sheriff in Jefferson County and "hopefully having a little fun in the process," Sheriff Marc Heckathorn announced Friday.

Classes will be held once a week on Wednesdays from 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm, beginning Sept. 8 and will run through Nov. 17.

Applications will be accepted until Sept. 3. To apply, call 541.475.6520 option 3 and request an application or download the application directly online. Citizen’s Academy information is below the Sheriff’s Message on their website www.jeffco.net/sheriff

"A Citizen's Academy is something I've wanted to do for years at JCSO," Heckathorn added, "and as your sheriff, I'm excited to bring this opportunity to you. I hope you consider attending and please contact me directly with any questions you may have at 541-475-6520 or by email at mheckathorn@jcso.law.

Classes include:

History of Policing and the Office of Sheriff

Career Paths

Patrol

Corrections

Reserve

Marine

Emergency management

SAR

Use of Force

Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE)

Central Oregon Emergency Response (CERT)

Central Oregon Police Chaplaincy

Impaired Driving and testing

Interactive Use of Force Simulator

and more