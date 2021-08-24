Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies raid CRR properties, charge 2 with illegal marijuana grow

Jefferson County

CROOKED RIVER RANCH, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Jefferson County sheriff's deputies raided two properties in Crooked River Ranch on Monday and charged two residents with operating an illegal marijuana grow site.

Deputies executed the search warrant around 9:30 a.m. after a "lengthy investigation" into the grow site, Sgt. Ryan Grote said.

Deputies seized nearly 80 pounds of marjuana, over 75 marijuana plants, several ounces of cannabinoid extract ("butane honey oil," or BHO), marijuana processing equipment and $8,600 in cash, Grote said.

A Crooked River Ranch man and woman, ages 41 and 40, were charged with felony marijuana possession and manufacture and released, with citations to appear in court, the sergeant added.