Lake Billy Chinook project could solve water crisis for Jefferson County farmers

CULVER, Ore (KTVZ) -- Jefferson County farmers are experiencing a water crisis, and need a solution -- fast.

Mike Britton, the North Unit Irrigation District’s general manager, said there's a feasible answer to the problem under review, and it's pumping water out of Lake Billy Chinook.

In spite of the high costs to get the project in motion, he says the benefits would far exceed any drawbacks. Funding is their biggest hurdle.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo is going to speak with Britton on Monday to learn more about what it will take to make such a project happen, how much it would benefit farmers, and where the funding could come from.

