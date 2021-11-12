Wind-fanned Culver travel trailer fire spreads to adjacent home

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – A wind-whipped fire spread from a travel trailer to a Culver home late Friday afternoon, and while crews knocked it down quickly, the home sustained both fire and smoke damage, officials said.

Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 crews were called around 4:40 p.m. to the fire on Smith Lane in Culver, Captain Mark Johnson said.

Crews contained most of the home’s fire damage to a bedroom and bathroom, while the ravel trailer was a total loss, Johnson said.

All occupants were accounted for, with no injuries reported, he said. “Unfortunately, due to the prevailing winds, most of the house interior received some degree of smoke damage,” Johnson said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies and Jefferson County EMS provided mutual-aid assistance.