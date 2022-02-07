NeighborImpact’s Mobile Food Pantry expands to COCC, Culver schools

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — NeighborImpact’s Mobile Food Pantry has expanded to include two new distribution locations, thanks to partnerships with Central Oregon Community College and the Culver School District.

NeighborImpact's 'Fresh to You' program started with its first distribution in Prineville, where it served 523 individuals with 1,341 pounds of food. Now, the mobile food pantry brings fresh food and meal staples to food-insecure families at four locations, serving 1,628 individuals and distributing over 15,000 pounds of food every month.

Accessing fresh, healthy food can be difficult for economically struggling individuals who live in remote parts of Central Oregon or have limited access to transportation.

To overcome these barriers, the mobile food pantry carries fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, dairy, grains and more to these underserved communities. The pantry parks at schools, health centers and other public locations in the region.

Recent partners COCC and Culver School District enable the truck to expand its service to Culver families and struggling college students.

Bend COCC:

Occurring every 2nd and 4th Tuesday starting on Feb. 8th

Distribution from 12-1 p.m.

Located in the Parking lot of the Barber Library

Culver School District:

Occurring every 3rd Wednesday of the month, starting February 16

Distribution from 3-4 p.m.

Located behind the High School at the corner of 5th Ave and SW Iris Ln.

710 5th Ave, Culver, OR 97734

To find a food pantry distribution near you, visit https://www.neighborimpact.org/providers/?_sft_services=food

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.