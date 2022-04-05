Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to offer free boat inspection at Crooked River Ranch

CROOKED RIVER RANCH, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for a busy boating season and want you ready for summertime fun. Taking some time in the spring to ready yourself and your boat will help alleviate some common problems later on.

Deputies will make sure your boat has all the state required equipment you need to play it safe on the water. Deputies will be inspecting boats and issuing 2022 safety decals to all those who pass inspection on Saturday April 16, from 9A – 4P at the Crooked River Ranch Fire Department, Shad and Qual.

Bring your boat, Certificate of Numbers (registration), safety equipment and Boater Education Card to and we’ll do the rest, Sheriff Marc Heckathorn says.

Should you have any questions, please contact Heckathorn at 541-815-9547