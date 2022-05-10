Jefferson County School District names new principals for Madras, Bridges HS, 509J Online

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Jefferson County School District 509J Superintendent Jay Mathisen announced Tuesday the district has selected three new principals to lead Madras High, Bridges High, and 509J Online.

The district conducted a nationwide search for qualified applicants. Tony Summers will become principal for Madras High, Jessica Swagger for Bridges High, and Katie Boyle for 509J Online.

“We are thrilled to announce the selection of three effective leaders to take on these instrumental positions at Madras High, Bridges, and 509J Online,” Mathisen said. “I feel strongly they will bring to life the mission and vision of the schools while ensuring all our students flourish and are poised to take the next step post-graduation.”

Summers brings a wealth of experience in K-12 education to the position. He is currently the manager of the High Desert Education Service District’s Driver Education program. Prior to that, he was principal of Anadarko High School in Anadarko, Oklahoma. He has also served as principal of Sentinel Junior High/High School. Summers spent years in classrooms as a teacher in middle and high school prior to his administrative experience.

He received his Bachelor’s of Science from Portland State, his Master’s of Arts in Education from George Fox and is completing his Doctorate in Education Administration Curriculum & Instruction from the University of Oklahoma.

“I am excited for this opportunity to serve as principal of MHS and build on the success Brian Crook and his team have fostered in recent years,” Summers said. “This school is a special place and I am thrilled to step in and lead to ensure students continue to flourish here.”

Swagger is currently serving as school counselor at Madras High School. She brings more than a dozen years of classroom experience. She started her teaching career in the Vernonia School District before coming to JCSD 509J in 2007. Swagger spent several years teaching Language Arts at Madras High. In 2015, she decided to make the shift from school teacher to school counselor. She worked at Bridges High School in that capacity for three years before returning to Madras High School.

She holds a Bachelor’s of Science in History and Master’s of Teaching from Eastern Oregon and Master’s of Science in School Counseling from Capella University.

“I am excited to partner with the staff, students, and parents to make Bridges High School the best it can be for our community,” Swagger said. “The school is offering more innovative opportunities for our students and I cannot wait to get to work with this staff. They are wonderful and care about building lasting relationships with their students and families.”

Boyle is currently the Assistant Principal for Bridges High School and 509J Online. Previously, she served as Dean of Students for Bridges. She is also serving as the Program Director for JCSD 509J’s after school program, the 21st Century Community Learning Center. Boyle has years of classroom experience at Madras Elementary where she taught 1st and 4th grade.

She holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Education from Northern Arizona University and a Master’s of Educational Administration from Grand Canyon University. Boyle is also a Madras High School alum. She is raising her family in Madras and her two kids attend 509J schools.

“I have called Madras home for many years and I am thrilled to step into this role for 509J Online,” Boyle said. “I am excited to lead the talented staff that works tirelessly to reach kids that flourish in an alternative model of education. This is an exciting opportunity to build and grow this school to serve our families in better ways.”