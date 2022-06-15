Public invited to ribbon-cutting celebration for Jefferson County Health and Wellness Center

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Mosaic Medical and Jefferson County Public Health invite the community to join them at a ribbon-cutting event on Friday, June 24 at 2:30 p.m. The event will celebrate the opening of the Jefferson County Health and Wellness Center, a partnership between Mosaic and JCPH.

Guests will be able to tour the facility, meet staff members and enjoy refreshments.

The new building is located adjacent to St. Charles Madras at 500 NE A St. on land donated by the hospital system. The center is home to Mosaic’s Madras Health Center, Mosaic Pharmacy (open to the community) and Jefferson County Public Health.

“Our new location offers our clients easy access to the complementary services offered by both Mosaic and St. Charles,” said Dr. Michael Baker, JCPH Director. “Now we are just steps away from specialized medical services that can be challenging for some people to get to.”

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of this facility with everyone in Madras,” said Megan Haase, FNP, Mosaic CEO. “We hope that community members will feel like they have a health home here. Everyone is welcome.”

Mosaic has served the Madras community since 2006, with the need for services growing with the population over the years. The new facility will double the number of Mosaic medical exam rooms, provide much needed space for dental and behavioral health services, includes drive-up care services and a low-cost pharmacy available to all.

For JCPH, relocating to the new building will allow for increases in direct clinical services as well as community-wide services. Staff with JCPH participated in the overall design and layout of the new building to ensure programs and staff could efficiently coordinate services and offer comprehensive wraparound care to Jefferson County residents.

The building is 19,486 square feet. The Mosaic Madras Health Center portion of the facility is 9,050 square feet, while the JCPH portion is 7,856 square feet. Mosaic and JCPH share 2,580 square feet, including a community room with teaching kitchen that anchors the facility. The space will be used for classes and is available for community use.

Cost for the total project was $11 million. Mosaic has raised nearly $5.3 million for the facility through community donations and private, state and federal grants. Jefferson County will receive $2.7 million from the State of Oregon for the project. The balance of Jefferson County’s share will come out of existing county revenue sources.

The building was designed by BBT Architects, Inc and the project contractor was Skanska Construction.

As this building is a healthcare facility please be prepared to wear a mask while touring inside during the event. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.

About Mosaic Medical:

Mosaic Medical is a nonprofit community health center that serves Central Oregonians from all walks of life. Through a network of over a dozen clinics, we offer integrated health services that address each patient’s medical, dental, behavioral health, nutrition and medication needs. Our care is never influenced by how much money our patients make, what language they speak or the status of their insurance coverage. Mosaic Medical provides quality care for all. For more information, please visit mosaicmedical.org.

About Jefferson County Public Health:

Jefferson County Public Health’s mission is to improve the health and promote the well-being of all Jefferson County residents through policies, partnerships, and services. These programs and services include Family Support Services and Nurse Home Visiting, WIC Supplemental Nutrition Program, Environmental Health, Tobacco Prevention, Emergency Preparedness, community health programs like Movin’ Mountains and Cardio Challenge, outbreak and disease investigation, data research and policy development, immunizations, and reproductive healthcare. Visit JeffCo.net/PublicHealth for more information.