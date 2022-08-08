Jefferson County directing $750,000 in ARPA funds to 3 projects that will boost industrial space

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Jefferson County announced Monday it has awarded $750,000 of federal funding to three projects aimed at expanding the availability of industrial space across the county, where the volume of business has grown an estimated 30% over the past decade, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The awardees include Creations Northwest, LLC, which will oversee two projects: the construction of a 7,500-square-foot manufacturing/industrial building and a new 5,600-square-foot truck wash and business center facility between Culver Highway and Love’s Truck Stop; and Martin Fleck’s 7,500-square-foot expansion of the Eagle Ridge Industrial Complex.

Jefferson County will provide permitting support, along with $250,000 in funding towards each project, according to the announcement, which continues in full below.

This investment in industrial construction comes after years of full occupancy rates across the county and at a time when vacancy rates in neighboring communities are less than 1 percent, creating a sizable opportunity for Jefferson County to attract businesses looking to relocate.

“We want to express our gratitude to state Senator Lynn Findley for championing this project under House Bill 5006. These three projects will provide new location options for growing both businesses and jobs in Jefferson County,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Kelly Simmelink.

“We appreciate the partnership with EDCO and the City of Madras, which helped us bring this funding opportunity to fruition,” he added.

Qualifying projects were vetted by Jefferson County, in close coordination with Economic Development for Central Oregon, based on project impact, as well as their ability to have construction completed by the summer of 2024.

“EDCO is excited to see the outcome of this collaborative effort that will add over 20,000 square feet of much-needed industrial space, which will create new jobs and capital investment in north Central Oregon. We thank the County Commission, and all involved for giving us the opportunity to help catalyze this important initiative,” said EDCO CEO Jon Stark.

The source of funding for this industrial construction incentive program is the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), distributed by the State of Oregon via the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund. This incentive may be used in conjunction with the Jefferson County Enterprise Zone program for qualifying projects, which offers 3–15-year property tax exemptions.