Central Oregonians enjoy parade, all-day food trucks and music as Culver Crawdad Festival returns

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ)-- The Culver Crawdad Festival returned on Saturday after a two-year hiatus. It's a family-friendly event that is back and better than ever.

Central Oregonians get to celebrate the end of summer with a parade, all-day food trucks, craft and art vendors, beer garden, and performances. People will also get to eat Billy Chinook crawfish.

The event ends at 7 p.m. There's free parking in the bare lot across from the Culver Market off of Highway 361 and D Street. For those looking to park in the parking lot, it's being reserved for handicapped parking.

Kelsey McGee is visiting the Culver Crawdad Festival to check out see all the fun activities the community has missed out on the past two years. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Ten (our 6 p.m. newscast is pre-empted by sports events on both KTVZ and KFXO).

