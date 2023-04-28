Jefferson County scam alert: Callers are ‘spoofing’ the sheriff’s office phone number

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Scam calls are nothing new just about anywhere, including Jefferson County, where the sheriff's office has issued an alert about callers who are spoofing the agency's own phone number.

Their number, 541-475-6520, "is showing up and they are saying they are calling on behalf of the Sheriff's Office," the agency said in a social media posting Thursday.

"Some are wanting information from you and others are trying to say your identity is being stolen.

Here's what they have to say about the matter:

"1) Our number is 541-475-6520 but when we call, this is not the number that shows up.

"2) What they are doing is spoofing. Spoofing involves faking one's identity, and can be used for various attacks such as identity theft. Phishing is one such use of spoofing that attempts to steal somebody's personal information or credentials by having them volunteer that information from a nefarious source that looks legit.

"3) Our deputies will never ask for this much information from you "to verify your identity" or ask for money.

"4) Never be afraid to call us or dispatch (541-475-2201) if you are worried the person speaking to you is not a member of Law Enforcement.

"If you are experiencing this, please hang up and call us. DO NOT give them any information about yourself," the sheriff's office says.