‘Senior prank gone wrong’ occurs at Culver High School, confirmed by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

(Update: Adding video, more information from sheriff, anonymous sources)

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) — An elaborate senior prank at Culver High School last week has sent some ripples through the Class of 2023. An upset parent initially contacted NewsChannel 21 after finding out what occurred that evening from their child.

A washer and dryer in front of the school Thursday morning were remnants of a recent prank at the school, which has about 200 students.

The district acknowledged senior students were responsible for a series of pranks last Thursday, May 18th.

Students allegedly TP'd (toilet-papered) hallways and classrooms, which could be easily cleaned up.

But other pranks appear to have left more of a mark.

A woman who says she's a teacher in the district told us Thursday that students left graffiti including anti-gay slurs, racially charged language and swastikas on several cars in the school parking lot.

She went on to say a school official enabling this kind of behavior was a "slap in the face to all the teachers."

We heard from another woman who says she works in the district office and had her car vandalized during the senior prank.

She said she plans to file a lawsuit to recover damages.

Thursday morning, I was there as students arrived at school. One senior student told me he was aware of the pranks.

I also went to the district office to speak with Superintendent Stefanie Garber, who didn't want to go on camera.

Garber told us no high-level officials let students into the building the night of the pranks. She said that she and other district officials were in a school board meeting when the pranks happened.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock told us via text the pranks seemed to be planned ahead with the help of a staff member at the school.

The sheriff later indicated in a phone call it may have been a "high-ranking" district official who gave the students access to the building.

The superintendent says she's reaching out to the sheriff's office for clarification and believes the seniors got into the building by taking the keys of a staff member.

The caller who says she's a teacher in the district told us a lot more happened that night than has been reported so far.

No one wanted to go on camera to talk about the pranks or the fallout for the district.

If you know any details about what happened that night, you're encouraged to contact our newsroom at (541) 383-2121 or the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at (541) 475-6520.