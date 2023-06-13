‘Bittersweet decision’: Jefferson County School Board member Jamie Hurd steps down to become science teacher

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Jefferson County School District 509J School Board member Jamie Hurd announced her resignation at the board’s Monday meeting, for an interesting reason: She's going to work for the district, as a middle-school teacher.

Hurd has accepted a science teacher position at Jefferson County Middle School for the 2023-24 school year and is now shifting her attention from board service to serving students directly as a teacher. Her resignation is effective July 31.

Hurd has served on the board for the past six years, first elected in 2017. Hurd has been a vocal proponent of Jefferson County School District and our community.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve this district as a school board member. I feel like I’ve had a front-row seat to see the amazing work our teachers and staff do with our students on a daily basis,” Hurd said in a school district statement. “This decision is bittersweet, but I am excited to take my passion for education to the next step and serve our families and students in a different capacity as a science teacher at JCMS.”

At Monday’s meeting, board members thanked Hurd for her work and contributions over the past six years and her dedication to making Jefferson County School District a place where students flourish. Hurd helped guide our District through the COVID-19 pandemic, and was instrumental in helping pass the 2021 Facilities Bond.

“I want to thank Jamie for years of service to this community,” Board Chair Kevin Richards said. “She has been an active board and community member and played a key part in the campaign for the previous bond. I am grateful she has chosen to continue serving our students in the classroom.”

The school board will now pivot to finding a replacement for Hurd. She has two years remaining on a four-year term after being re-elected in 2021. Our District is opening an application process to fill the vacant position and interested community members have until Friday, July 7, to apply. Interested applicants must meet the following requirements to be considered:

● Be a legally registered voter in Jefferson County

● Resident in JCSD 509J’s boundaries for at least one year

● Cannot be an employee of JCSD 509J

Board members will review the applications with the goal of naming a successor at the next school board meeting on Friday, July 14. The board will officially appoint the individual filling the vacancy at the August board meeting. The individual will serve until June 30, 2025.

To apply, interested individuals can fill out the application materials. Those are posted on our District website on the home page. Individuals can also pick up a hard copy at the Student Support Building at 445 SE Buff St. in Madras. For more information, please contact Tessa Bailey at the main office.

Tessa Bailey, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent & School Board

(541) 475-6192, TBailey@509J.net