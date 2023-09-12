Jefferson County School Board appoints Regina Mitchell to fill board vacancy

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The board of Jefferson County School District 509J voted unanimously Monday evening to appoint Regina Mitchell to fill a vacancy on the school board. She is filling the vacant Position 2 seat and will finish the remainder of that term, ending June 30, 2025.

Mitchell, appointed on a 4-0 vote, will fill the seat vacated this summer by Jamie Hurd, who stepped down from her position to work for the district as a middle school teacher.

"Mitchell brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to education to young people in Jefferson County," the school district said in Tuesday's announcement, which continues in full below. She has served on the district’s budget committee since her appointment in 2021.

Mitchell brings a diverse background in education, business, and finance, holding a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She also earned her teaching credentials in both special education and general education from California State University, Northridge, along with specialized training in teaching students with autism.

Mitchell brings 20 years of experience in education. A majority of those were spent as a special education teacher. After retiring from teaching in 2018, Mitchell mentored new teachers prior to moving to Oregon.

"We are thrilled to welcome Regina Mitchell to the JCSD 509J School Board," said JCSD 509J Board Chair Kevin Richards. "Her extensive background in education, combined with her service on our budget committee over the past two years will be invaluable to our board and the entire school district."

JCSD 509J said it looks forward to Mitchell’s official swearing-in, which will take place during the school board’s regularly scheduled meeting in October. Mitchell replaces Jamie Hurd, who resigned in late July after accepting a teaching position at Jefferson County Middle School. Mitchell’s daughter and granddaughter are both teachers in the 509J school district.

The school board declared the vacancy on June 12 and received eight applications from interested community members. The board conducted public interviews with each candidate at their August work session.