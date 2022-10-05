Skip to Content
Klamath County
Gunshots, standoff lead to man’s surrender, arrest in N. Klamath County near La Pine

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A neighborhood argument near La Pine in northern Klamath County led to gunshots, a 12-hour standoff, surrender and arrest early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. to the report of a shooting incident on Derri Court, Public Information Officer Brandon Fowler said. A resident said he and his neighbor had argued and as a result the neighbor shot at him.

Deputies met with the resident and after further investigation, deputies tried to contact the neighbor, a 54-year-old man who refused to come out, Fowler said.

After a lengthy standoff with numerous deputies and mobilization of the sheriff’s office Special Response Team, the man surrounded at 5:30 a.m. outside his residence. He was charged with first-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing, Fowler said.

