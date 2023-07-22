More than 140 firefighters called to fight 2,052-acre Golden Fire at Bly Mtn. in Klamath County; zero containment

(Update: Monday morning fire info update)

BONANZA, Ore. (KTVZ) – More than 140 firefighters are working to stop the spread of the 2,052-acre Golden Fire that broke out Saturday afternoon at Bly Mountain, about 11 miles north of Bonanza in Klamath County.

The sheriff's office said earlier that while the cause is under investigation, the fire apparently began on the property of an illegal marijuana grow.

Here's Monday morning's update from the Oregon Department of Forestry. For the latest information, visit the Golden Fire Facebook page:

Size: 2,052 acres

Containment: 0%

Start Date: July 22, 2023

1:02 p.m.

Expected

Containment Date: August 7, 2023

Location: North of Bonanza,

Oregon

Cause: Unknown

Est. Cost: $500,000.00

Personnel: 141

Resources: 5 hand crews

10 Engines

5 Dozers

2 Water Tenders

Aircraft: 12 helicopters

Structures

Threatened: 317

Structures

Damaged: Assessment pending

Structures

Destroyed: Assessment pending

Closures: There are currently no

road closures. The public is urged to stay out

of the fire area for public safety as well as firefighter safety.

Yesterday and through the evening, firefighters worked to hold the fire within the perimeter. Additional Task Forces from Douglas, Lane, and Marion Counties arrived and worked through the night to complete tactical patrols on structures, extinguish remaining hot spots, and assist wildland partners. Crews are working to keep the fire north of Keno Springs Road, south of Bly Mountain and Whiskey Creek, east of Rock Creek and west of PGE/BPA transmission lines. Firefighters will continue to construct and hold line, monitor, and extinguish any spot fires, and protect critical infrastructure.

Weather: Today’s weather forecast predicts that high winds, elevated temperatures, and low humidities will continue creating potential for active fire behavior.

Evacuations: The following evacuations remain in place:

Level 3 (GO NOW) East of Highway 140E, south of Polar Bear Lane and north of Keno Springs Road.

Level 3 (GO NOW) East of Bly Mountain Cutoff Road and north of Keno Springs Road.

American Red Cross and Klamath County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) have established an evacuation shelter at: Bonanza School, 31601 Mission Street, Bonanza, OR 97623. For the latest evacuation information, call the Klamath County hotline (541) 205-9730. To sign up for Klamath County alerts, visit http://alerts.klamathcounty.org.